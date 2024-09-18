Gambhir Confident as India Faces Bangladesh in Upcoming Test Series

In anticipation of the first Test match against Bangladesh, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted his team does not fear any opponent but maintains respect for all. The much-awaited two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh is set to commence on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

At present, Team India tops the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their forthcoming WTC series features matches against Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away). During the pre-match press conference, Gambhir applauded Bangladesh for their Test series victory over Pakistan and praised Najmul Hossain Shanto's squad as a formidable opponent.

"I have always believed that we don't fear anyone, but we respect everyone. It's the same with Bangladesh. We don't focus on the opposition; we play our game. I congratulate them on their achievements in Pakistan. This is a new series, and they are a formidable side. We want to play good cricket. Yes, they have experienced players like Shakib, Mushfiqur, and Mehidy, but we must be alert from the first ball," Gambhir stated. Bangladesh are riding high, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to notch their first Test series win on Pakistani soil, securing a commanding 10-wicket victory in the first Test followed by a six-wicket triumph in the second.

When questioned about the potential inclusion of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan in the playing eleven, Gambhir mentioned that opportunities would arise, but players must wait their turn. "We don't drop anyone. We select the players who are right for the eleven. Jurel is a phenomenal player, but with Pant coming in, some players have to wait. It's the same with Sarfaraz. Opportunities will come, but patience is required," he added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh is scheduled in Kanpur from September 27. The India squad includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

The Bangladesh squad comprises Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, and Jaker Ali Anik.

(With inputs from agencies.)