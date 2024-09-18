Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Stefano Pioli as New Coach at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has another new coach in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr appointed former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli on Wednesday, just a day after dismissing Luis Castro.

The 58-year-old Pioli, who led Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and the Champions League semi-finals in 2023, has signed a three-year contract. Castro's dismissal follows a slow start to the season with only one win in three league games. Earlier in April 2023, Rudi Garcia was let go despite Ronaldo's arrival. Under Castro, Al-Nassr finished second in the league and lost two cup finals to Al-Hilal.

Pioli will coach his first game outside Italy on Friday against Al-Ettifaq, led by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

