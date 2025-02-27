High-Stakes Serie A Showdown: Inter Milan vs Napoli

A season-defining Serie A clash looms as Inter Milan and Napoli gear up for a high-stakes encounter on Saturday, each grappling with patchy form and significant injuries. Inter leads the league, edging Napoli by a single point, but both teams are reeling as relentless schedules take their toll.

Inter's recent form includes just two wins in five matches, whereas Napoli remains winless in four, struggling without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Key players like Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and David Neres are missing due to injuries. Similarly, Inter faces defensive worries with Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian, and Nicola Zalewski sidelined.

Atalanta is seizing the opportunity amid these challenges, closing their points gap and aiming to muscle into the title contest. With a home fixture against struggling Venezia, Atalanta, boosted by Mateo Retegui's goal-scoring prowess, aims to cement their place in this thrilling race for Serie A supremacy.

