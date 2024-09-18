Left Menu

Presidential Honors for NWSL Champions Gotham FC

President Joe Biden will host NWSL champions Gotham FC at the White House, marking the first time a top-flight American women's soccer team has received this honor. This represents a significant milestone for professional women's soccer. Notable attendees include Ali Krieger, Midge Purce, and coach Juan Carlos Amoros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:55 IST
Presidential Honors for NWSL Champions Gotham FC

President Joe Biden will welcome the NWSL champions, Gotham FC, to the White House on Monday. This makes them the first team from the top-flight American women's league to receive such an honor.

The White House has traditionally hosted championship teams from the U.S. men's 'Big Four' leagues. This year's recognition is considered 'a major benchmark moment for professional women's soccer,' Gotham FC said in a statement.

Among the attendees will be retired fan-favorite Ali Krieger, championship MVP Midge Purce, and Juan Carlos Amoros, the 2023 NWSL coach of the year. Gotham FC triumphed over Seattle Reign 2-1 last November to win their first championship title and currently rank third in the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024