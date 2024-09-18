Presidential Honors for NWSL Champions Gotham FC

President Joe Biden will welcome the NWSL champions, Gotham FC, to the White House on Monday. This makes them the first team from the top-flight American women's league to receive such an honor.

The White House has traditionally hosted championship teams from the U.S. men's 'Big Four' leagues. This year's recognition is considered 'a major benchmark moment for professional women's soccer,' Gotham FC said in a statement.

Among the attendees will be retired fan-favorite Ali Krieger, championship MVP Midge Purce, and Juan Carlos Amoros, the 2023 NWSL coach of the year. Gotham FC triumphed over Seattle Reign 2-1 last November to win their first championship title and currently rank third in the league table.

