Mohun Bagan Held to Draw by Ravshan Kulob in AFC Champions League Opener

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), were held to a scoreless draw by Tajikistan's Ravshan Kulob in their Group A clash in the AFC Champions League 2. The match took place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Despite opportunities for both sides, neither team capitalized on key moments, resulting in a shared spoils in the group opener. Jose Molina made five changes to the squad that drew 2-2 with Mumbai City FC, including starting roles for Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, and Tom Aldred, replacing Liston Colaco, Greg Stewart, Alberto Rodriguez, Apuia, and Abhishek Suryavanshi.

The game struggled to gain momentum initially, with significant action not occurring until the 27th minute when Vishal Kaith made a superb save to prevent the visitors from taking the lead. The first half ended with both teams neutralizing each other's efforts, leading to few clear-cut chances.

In the second half, Ravshan Kulob started strongly, putting MBSG under pressure. A crucial block from Anirudh Thapa was needed to prevent a breakthrough for the visitors. Mohun Bagan gradually grew into the game, finishing stronger. Jason Cummings saw a critical chance saved in the 74th minute, while late opportunities for Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos were also denied.

Ultimately, the match ended in a goalless draw, with neither side managing to secure a winner. Mohun Bagan's upcoming fixtures include an away match against Tractor SC in the ACL 2 and a home ISL game against NorthEast United FC on Monday.

