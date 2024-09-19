Ashwin and Jadeja's Epic Comeback Saves India On Opening Day

CHENNAI, India, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's Ravichandran Ashwin struck a rapid hundred and, assisted by Ravindra Jadeja, executed a stellar rearguard action as the hosts recovered from a top-order collapse to reach 339 for six against Bangladesh on Thursday, the opening day of the first test match.

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud's devastating three-wicket haul in the morning session had India struggling at 34-3 within the first hour at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Yet, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a crucial 56, but it was the 195-run unbroken stand for the seventh wicket between Ashwin and Jadeja that turned the tide in India's favor. Ashwin's undefeated 102 off 112 balls, his sixth test century, included 10 fours and two sixes, while Jadeja was nearing his fifth test hundred, batting on 86.

Bangladesh, buoyant from a recent series sweep in Pakistan, dominated the first two sessions after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to field. Rohit Sharma, India's captain, managed just six runs and survived a close lbw call before Hasan outwitted him. Hasan subsequently dismissed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Despite challenging conditions, Jaiswal, alongside Rishabh Pant, who made a swift 39, offered resistance. Following lunch, Pant fell to a wide delivery from Hasan, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took care of Jaiswal and KL Rahul, respectively. However, Ashwin and Jadeja's counter-attack provided India with a strong finish to the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)