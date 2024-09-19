Left Menu

Ashwin and Jadeja's Epic Comeback Saves India On Opening Day

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined forces to overcome Bangladesh's dominant morning session, steering India to 339/6 on the first day of the test match. Ashwin's unbeaten century and Jadeja's solid 86 were pivotal in reversing India's top-order meltdown, ensuring a competitive opening stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:26 IST
Ashwin and Jadeja's Epic Comeback Saves India On Opening Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CHENNAI, India, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's Ravichandran Ashwin struck a rapid hundred and, assisted by Ravindra Jadeja, executed a stellar rearguard action as the hosts recovered from a top-order collapse to reach 339 for six against Bangladesh on Thursday, the opening day of the first test match.

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud's devastating three-wicket haul in the morning session had India struggling at 34-3 within the first hour at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Yet, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a crucial 56, but it was the 195-run unbroken stand for the seventh wicket between Ashwin and Jadeja that turned the tide in India's favor. Ashwin's undefeated 102 off 112 balls, his sixth test century, included 10 fours and two sixes, while Jadeja was nearing his fifth test hundred, batting on 86.

Bangladesh, buoyant from a recent series sweep in Pakistan, dominated the first two sessions after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to field. Rohit Sharma, India's captain, managed just six runs and survived a close lbw call before Hasan outwitted him. Hasan subsequently dismissed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Despite challenging conditions, Jaiswal, alongside Rishabh Pant, who made a swift 39, offered resistance. Following lunch, Pant fell to a wide delivery from Hasan, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took care of Jaiswal and KL Rahul, respectively. However, Ashwin and Jadeja's counter-attack provided India with a strong finish to the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024