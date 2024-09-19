High-Stakes Showdown in Serie A: Milan vs. Inter Derby Highlights Critical Week

This Sunday, Serie A fans are set for a high-stakes derby showdown as AC Milan faces off against Inter. The spotlight is firmly on Milan's manager Paulo Fonseca amid increasing scrutiny following their 3-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool at the San Siro.

Milan, who recently secured their first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Venezia, sit 10th in the standings, trailing Inter by three points. Concerns over Fonseca's leadership are growing, as their performance against Liverpool showed significant tactical weaknesses, with Christian Pulisic standing out as the sole bright spot.

Elsewhere, Napoli, led by Antonio Conte, takes on Thiago Motta's Juventus on Saturday. Napoli has momentum with three consecutive wins, while Juventus struggles with goalless draws. Additionally, Udinese surprisingly tops the table with 10 points under new coach Kosta Runjaic and prepares to face Roma.

