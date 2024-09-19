Paris Olympics Anti-Doping Program Nabs Five Athletes

The International Testing Agency's anti-doping program for the Paris Olympics flagged five athletes for rule violations, following an earlier discovery of 40 violations among prospective competitors.

During the July-August Games period, the agency collected 6,130 samples from 4,150 athletes, marking a 4% increase from Tokyo 2020 and 10% higher than Rio 2016. The most tested teams came from the United States, France, China, Australia, and Britain.

Almost 90% of participating athletes were tested at least once, with the samples now stored for 10 years to allow for future re-analysis as testing technologies and intelligence improve.

