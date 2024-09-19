Left Menu

Paris Olympics Anti-Doping Program Nabs Five Athletes

The International Testing Agency, managing the anti-doping program for the Paris Olympics, identified five athletes' rule violations after 40 earlier cases. With 6,130 samples from 4,150 athletes, the program saw a 4% increase compared to Tokyo 2020. The samples will be stored for a decade for potential re-analysis.

Lausanne | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:55 IST
The International Testing Agency's anti-doping program for the Paris Olympics flagged five athletes for rule violations, following an earlier discovery of 40 violations among prospective competitors.

During the July-August Games period, the agency collected 6,130 samples from 4,150 athletes, marking a 4% increase from Tokyo 2020 and 10% higher than Rio 2016. The most tested teams came from the United States, France, China, Australia, and Britain.

Almost 90% of participating athletes were tested at least once, with the samples now stored for 10 years to allow for future re-analysis as testing technologies and intelligence improve.

