Vidhatri Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Neck and Neck in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Vidhatri Urs, reigning champion of the last three events on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is in a shared lead with Hitaashee Bakshi after the second round of Leg-12 at DLF Golf & Country Club. Vidhatri, who carded a 2-over 74, and Hitaashee, who scored 75, stand at 1-over 145.

Vidhatri Urs, champion at the last three events on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, set herself up for one more win as she moved into shared lead with Hitaashee Bakshi after the second round of Leg-12 of the tournament at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

Vidhatri, who trailed Hitaashee by one shot after the first round, carded 2-over 74 to Hitaashee's 75 to be tied for the top spot at 1-over 145 after 36 holes. Kriti Chowhan, who is seeking her first win, is lying third with 73-73 in the two rounds at 2-over 146.

Shweta Mansingh (75-73) is tied fourth with Vani Kapoor (72-76) at 4-over 148, while Sneha Singh, winner of the 2023 Hero Order of Merit, is sole sixth with rounds of 73-76.

Vidhatri had two big lapses in her round as she double bogeyed the Par-4 ninth and triple bogeyed the par-4 17th. Despite the loss of five shots on those two holes, Vidhatri was in joint lead.

Overall Vidhatri had five birdies, two bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey in her roller coaster round.

Hitaashee, the current leader on the Order of Merit, had a rough start with a bogey on the second, a double bogey on the fifth and another bogey on the sixth. On the return, she had another bogey on the 10th. Her two birdies came on the eighth and the 13th.

Kriti began bogey-birdie-bogey and later had a bogey on the 14th and a birdie on the 18th for a round of 73, which equalled the day's best alongside Shweta Mansingh (73). Shweta had four birdies against five bogeys.

Amateur Janneya Dasannjee (73-77) is sole seventh, while two other amateurs Ananya Sood (76-75) and Lavanya Gupta (71-80) are tied eighth. Two more amateurs Kashika Misra (76-78) and Anvvi Dahhiya (75-79) round off the Top 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

