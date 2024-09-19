Marseille's Renewed French League Ambitions: A Promising Start Under De Zerbi

Marseille's promising start to the French league season has given its demanding fans hope of a sustained title challenge.

Under new coach Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille's revamped squad is in second place behind leader Paris Saint-Germain and scoring freely, with many attributing the impressive early performances to a well-planned recruitment strategy.

The signings have been shrewd, although not to everyone's liking. The most talked-about was Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old forward, previously at Manchester United, came to Marseille amid controversy two years after his arrest in 2022 on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault. The case was dropped in 2023. During his loan spell at Getafe last season, the Spanish club filed a complaint after Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood a 'rapist' during a game.

Since joining Marseille, Greenwood has made headlines on the field and is the league's top scorer with five goals in four league matches.

Marseille is unbeaten and, with 12 goals, has the second-best tally behind PSG's 16.

Another major coup was the acquisition of Adrien Rabiot from Italian giant Juventus earlier this week.

The dynamic France midfielder, who made his name at PSG, brings big-game experience and versatility. He was a free agent after declining to extend his contract with Juventus.

Aged 29, Rabiot could emerge as the key player if Marseille pushes for the title. He brings invaluable leadership qualities to a young-looking team, having won six French titles with PSG and one Italian Serie A crown with Juventus. Rabiot made more than 200 appearances for Juve and has 48 caps for France, scoring for Les Bleus at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is a first-team regular under national coach Didier Deschamps.

Rabiot, who grew up in the suburbs of Paris and came through PSG's youth academy, was once a fan favorite in the French capital. However, his move to Juventus in 2019, after a falling out with the club, left a bitter taste with PSG supporters. Now that he's joined their fierce rival, Marseille, it has only added to the animosity.

Marseille also bolstered its squad with several players with English Premier League experience. Forwards Neal Maupay, winger Jonathan Rowe and powerful midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg have all joined, adding depth and energy.

Højbjerg has made an immediate impact, providing stability in midfield, and should form an impressive partnership with Rabiot. The Denmark international's energetic style — honed from more than 250 Premier League games with Southampton and Tottenham — fits seamlessly into De Zerbi's high-intensity, fast-paced style of play.

Maupay burst onto the scene as a powerful 16-year-old with French side Nice, where he stood out for a remarkable ability to play with his back to goal at such a young age. The bustling forward then made a name — and sometimes a feisty reputation — with Brighton in the Premier League. At 28, he is entering his prime years. Likewise Højbjerg, who is 29.

De Zerbi brings with him experience of a highly competitive, demanding and scrutinized Premier League, where he impressed with his tactical innovations.

Marseille's ability to sign him should not be understated since big European clubs — including Liverpool when it was seeking a replacement for Jürgen Klopp — were reportedly looking at him.

With no European competition this season, Marseille can fully focus on ending its long French title drought, which stretches back to 2010.

To win a 10th league crown, however, Marseille may have to beat PSG. That could prove realistic this season, since the defending champion lacks its usual firepower following the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Marseille and PSG face off on Oct. 27 at Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

Before that there's another important game coming up, away to Lyon on Sunday. Marseille's fans are banned from going following clashes between rival fans in recent seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)