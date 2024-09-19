Young Golf Prodigy Kartik Singh Eyes Victory at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Teen golf prodigy Kartik Singh, who is yet to turn 15, is eyeing a major breakthrough for India at the highly competitive Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship set to take place at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba. Last year, Kartik made headlines when he made the cut at just 13 years, nine months, and 22 days, becoming the youngest ever to do so. Now, poised and ready, Kartik aims for the big prize as the championship unfolds from October 3 to October 6.

The year 2024 has marked significant growth for Kartik. Competing in over a dozen World Amateur Golf Ranking tournaments, he has secured Top-10 finishes 11 times, only once falling outside the Top six. His accolades include two prominent international victories at the Black Mountain Asian Junior Masters in February and the Singapore Junior Golf Championships. Kartik also triumphed in the Boys 13-14 division at the Junior World Championships in San Diego, with highlights being a sixth place at the R&A Junior Boys and third at the Junior Players Championships at TPC Sawgrass.

Kartik, named to the Junior President's Cup International team and currently ranked 175th in the world, is viewed as a formidable dark horse at the 2024 Asia Pacific Amateur Championships in Japan. His continued growth in height and strength has revealed steady improvements across all facets of his game.

Aside from Kartik, the Indian Golf Union's team, selected based on World Amateur Golf Rankings, includes Rakshit Dahiya, Krishnav Nikhil Chopra, and Vedant Sirohi. Vedant, representing Webber International University, showcased his prowess by setting a 54-hole individual record at his school, finishing second.

India's best showing at this tournament was in 2018 when Rayhan Thomas finished as runner-up in Sentosa, Singapore. Since turning professional, Rayhan has won on India's Professional Tour. In recent tournaments, Vedant Sirohi displayed impressive form, securing a second-place finish at the Seahawk Sailboat Shoot-out.

Krishnav Nikhil Chopra, who has a cricketing background through his father, has won two events in India and secured a 12th place at the Porter Cup in the US. Rakshit Dahiya, another promising player, has three wins in India this season and a notable fifth-place finish at the Singapore Junior Boys, where Kartik claimed victory.

A total of 113 players have been confirmed for the Championship, which will finally host 120 players. Established in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A, and the Masters Tournament, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship aims to develop amateur golf in the region.

The champion will receive invitations to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament and The 153rd Open, while the runners-up will secure a spot in the Final Qualifying for The Open. This year's field features players from 38 APGC member organizations, highlighted by defending champion Jasper Stubbs of Australia and four top-100 world-ranked Chinese players: Wenyi Ding (No. 4), Xihuan Chang (No. 36), Xiangyun Bai (No. 61), and Paul Chang (No. 97).

