Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Again with Eighth Fifty-Plus Score in Test Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's star opener, continued his superb form in Test cricket by scoring his eighth fifty-plus score, joining an elite club alongside Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, and other legends. In the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, Jaiswal scored 56 in 118 balls, hitting nine boundaries amid a flurry of wickets. He formed a vital 62-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

In his initial 10 Tests, Jaiswal has amassed eight fifty-plus scores, just one shy of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who recorded nine in his first ten Tests. Others in this elite group include Sadagoppan Ramesh, Virat Kohli, Vinod Kambli, Mayank Agarwal, and Ajit Wadekar. Remarkably, Jaiswal has hit a fifty-plus score in all six home Tests to date.

Jaiswal's statistics are impressive: in 10 Tests, he has scored 1,084 runs at an average of 67.75, including three centuries and five fifties. His top score is an unbeaten 214. At home, he has accumulated 768 runs in 10 innings at an average of 85.33, with two centuries and four fifties.

In the ongoing match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. India's top order faltered, finding themselves at 34/3. However, Jaiswal (56) and Pant (39) formed a 62-run partnership to steady the ship. After India slipped to 144/6, a 195-run stand between Ashwin and unbeaten Jadeja (86*) rescued the innings, closing the day at 339/6. Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's standout bowler with figures of 4/58, dismantling the Indian top order, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

Teams: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)