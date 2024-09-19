Bangladesh's Silent Revolution: Rise of the Pace Bowlers

In a move to redefine its cricketing identity, Bangladesh is steering away from its long-standing reliance on left-arm spinners. The rise of pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana symbolizes this transformation. Their stellar performances in the first Test against India underscore a carefully curated plan to usher in a new era for Bangladesh cricket.

Former pacer Alamgir Kabir, who mentors Mahmud and Rana, credits a solid grassroots system for this surge in quality pacers. Kabir emphasizes the importance of nurturing raw talents like Rana, who transitioned from tape-ball cricket to serious cricketing arenas under his tutelage.

While supporters like former coach Sridharan Sriram applaud their early successes, they caution the young talents about maintaining consistency. This structural shift in pace bowling is further bolstered by training from international legends like Allan Donald and Otis Gibson. The road ahead is challenging, but the wind of change in Bangladesh cricket is unmistakable.

(With inputs from agencies.)