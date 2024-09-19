Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Eventful First Round at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy experienced an eventful first round at the BMW PGA Championship, shooting a 5-under 67. Despite losing the head of his 9-iron mid-round and going out of bounds on the last hole, he made a strong comeback, securing a tie for second place with several top golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virginiawater | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:00 IST
Rory McIlroy's Eventful First Round at BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy shot an eventful 5-under 67 in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship, despite losing the club head on his 9-iron and going out of bounds on the final hole.

The No. 3-ranked McIlroy overcame the bizarre incident where the head of his 9-iron detached during his second shot on the par-5 No. 12. Nonetheless, the ball landed inside 7 feet from the pin, setting up one of his seven birdies.

McIlroy, who had been denied victory at his home Irish Open the previous week, was tied for second with Ryder Cup players Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, and France's Victor Perez. Niklas Norgaard led the clubhouse with a 66, while Grant Forrest of Scotland finished with a 68 after a double-bogey in the last hole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024