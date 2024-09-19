Rory McIlroy's Eventful First Round at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy shot an eventful 5-under 67 in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship, despite losing the club head on his 9-iron and going out of bounds on the final hole.

The No. 3-ranked McIlroy overcame the bizarre incident where the head of his 9-iron detached during his second shot on the par-5 No. 12. Nonetheless, the ball landed inside 7 feet from the pin, setting up one of his seven birdies.

McIlroy, who had been denied victory at his home Irish Open the previous week, was tied for second with Ryder Cup players Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, and France's Victor Perez. Niklas Norgaard led the clubhouse with a 66, while Grant Forrest of Scotland finished with a 68 after a double-bogey in the last hole.

