Australia Clinches Victory with Head's Unbeaten 154

Travis Head scored an unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne added 77 as Australia chased a 316-run target to defeat England by seven wickets in the first match of their ODI series at Trent Bridge. Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare, marking their 13th successive ODI win.

Updated: 20-09-2024 00:08 IST
Travis Head, with an unbeaten 154, and Marnus Labuschagne, contributing 77, led Australia to chase a formidable 316-run target and beat England by seven wickets in the first One Day International at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare after bowling England out for 315 in 49.4 overs.

This victory marks Australia's 13th consecutive ODI win and their sixth in a row over England, achieved despite fielding a depleted line-up due to illness and injury within the camp. Head's highest ODI score, 154 off 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes, was bolstered by Labuschagne, who also played a crucial role in restricting England's strong start.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(With inputs from agencies.)

