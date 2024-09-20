Australia Clinches Victory with Head's Unbeaten 154
Travis Head scored an unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne added 77 as Australia chased a 316-run target to defeat England by seven wickets in the first match of their ODI series at Trent Bridge. Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare, marking their 13th successive ODI win.
This victory marks Australia's 13th consecutive ODI win and their sixth in a row over England, achieved despite fielding a depleted line-up due to illness and injury within the camp. Head's highest ODI score, 154 off 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes, was bolstered by Labuschagne, who also played a crucial role in restricting England's strong start.
