Australia Clinches Victory with Head's Unbeaten 154

Travis Head, with an unbeaten 154, and Marnus Labuschagne, contributing 77, led Australia to chase a formidable 316-run target and beat England by seven wickets in the first One Day International at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia reached 317-3 with six overs to spare after bowling England out for 315 in 49.4 overs.

This victory marks Australia's 13th consecutive ODI win and their sixth in a row over England, achieved despite fielding a depleted line-up due to illness and injury within the camp. Head's highest ODI score, 154 off 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes, was bolstered by Labuschagne, who also played a crucial role in restricting England's strong start.

