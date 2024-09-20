Shohei Ohtani Nears Historic MLB Feat with 50 Homers and 50 Stolen Bases

Shohei Ohtani stole his 50th and 51st bases of the season Thursday in Miami, bringing him closer to becoming the first MLB player with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season. The Dodgers' slugger leads his team with standout performances, even while recovering from elbow surgery.

Ohtani ignited the game with a double and promptly stole third, effortlessly bypassing Marlins third baseman Connor Norby's tag. His earlier season record for stolen bases was 26, but he continues to raise the bar, contributing to an early lead with his versatile playing skills.

Adding to his impressive night, Ohtani hit an RBI single in his next at-bat and stole second, making such an excellent sprint that Marlins catcher Nick Fortes did not even make an attempt to throw. Ohtani, playing his seventh season, signed a $700-million contract for ten years, overcoming elbow surgery to possibly clinch his third MVP award.

