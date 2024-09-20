Left Menu

Monaco Stuns Barcelona in Champions League Thriller

Barcelona's unbeaten season start ended with a 2-1 loss to Monaco in the Champions League. Defending mishaps led to Eric Garcia's early dismissal, and goals from Maghnes Akliouche and George Ilenikhena secured Monaco's win. Lamine Yamal scored for Barca, becoming the second-youngest scorer in Champions League history.

Barcelona's flawless start to the season came to an abrupt end with a 2-1 defeat against Monaco in the revamped Champions League on Thursday. The turning point of the match occurred when defender Eric Garcia was sent off after just 11 minutes for pulling back Japan forward Takumi Minamino.

Monaco capitalized on the man advantage with Maghnes Akliouche opening the scoring in the 16th minute. The French midfielder, who has represented his country at the Paris Olympics, found the net from the right side of the penalty area, much to the delight of national team coach Didier Deschamps, who was in attendance along with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Barcelona equalized in the 28th minute through teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose left-footed strike marked his first goal in the Champions League. However, Monaco's George Ilenikhena restored their lead in the 71st minute, ensuring a memorable victory for the home side. Despite a late substitution appearance by Ansu Fati, Barca couldn't claw back.

