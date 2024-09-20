LIV Golf Players Now Eligible for Ryder Cup

The PGA of America has confirmed that Bryson DeChambeau and other American LIV Golf players are now eligible to participate in the Ryder Cup. This follows the organization's decision to include the Saudi-funded tour among the nine tours that count towards PGA of America membership.

Kerry Haigh, the interim CEO of the PGA of America, clarified that there was never serious doubt about their participation in future matches, including the 2025 Ryder Cup. Recent speculation necessitated the organization's announcement.

The PGA of America has 25 membership classes, and the A-3 membership is designated for tour professionals worldwide. "Part of the clean-up was those (LIV) events didn't count toward A-3 membership," Haigh stated. Now, as with the other nine tours, LIV players can accrue credits from their tournaments. This ensures they are not required to participate in additional educational activities that other tour players are exempt from. The inclusion of LIV in this list was a critical step toward equality among players.

To maintain this membership, players must pay annual dues of $120, according to Haigh.

The official announcement emphasized the importance of these changes to keep the PGA Championship fields strong and to provide the U.S. Ryder Cup team access to the best American players. The board determined that, moving forward, all LIV Golf players will be eligible for both the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, assuming they qualify through points or captain's picks. This new eligibility reflects a continued approach over the past two years, including Brooks Koepka's captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy after he narrowly missed automatic qualification.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has expressed confidence in having access to the best American players from any tour. He noted that ensuring PGA membership for all potential team members was the primary stipulation.

