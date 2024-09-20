Sports Highlights: Key Updates and Milestones in Various Leagues

Amid current sports events, New York Yankees star Juan Soto is set for precautionary X-rays after a knee injury during a game against the Seattle Mariners. Soto injured his knee while making a stunning catch and subsequently needed treatment for a bruise.

In other news, former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is nearing a deal to acquire a significant stake in the North Carolina Courage valued at $108 million. Lasry aims to purchase 60 percent of the franchise from Steve Malik.

MLB history was made as Shohei Ohtani achieved the first-ever 50 home runs and 50 steals in a season. Ohtani, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, clinched the milestone during a game, ending the night with a record-setting 51 homers and 51 steals.

Off the field, the New York Jets placed defensive end Jermaine Johnson on injured reserve after an Achilles injury, ending his season. Meanwhile, Japan celebrated Ohtani's historic MLB achievement, making him a trending topic locally.

Marking more milestones, Caitlin Clark's remarkable rookie season in the WNBA propelled record sports betting, while Tina Charles set a new record for all-time rebounds. Additionally, the WNBA playoffs are set to begin with four games on Sunday.

