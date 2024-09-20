India's Bowling Dominance Shines in First Innings Against Bangladesh

India's bowlers dominated in the first innings against Bangladesh, restricting them to a total of 149 runs. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, taking four wickets, while Akash Deep supported with two important dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja also contributed, dismissing two key batsmen. Despite a resilient 27-run stand by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum.

India's disciplined bowling attack ensured a commanding position, setting the stage for a competitive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)