India's Bowling Dominance Shines in First Innings Against Bangladesh

India ended Bangladesh's first innings at 149 runs, with notable performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep. Bumrah took four wickets, and Akash Deep claimed two. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed two batsmen, highlighting India's strong bowling effort in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:34 IST
India's bowlers dominated in the first innings against Bangladesh, restricting them to a total of 149 runs. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, taking four wickets, while Akash Deep supported with two important dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja also contributed, dismissing two key batsmen. Despite a resilient 27-run stand by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum.

India's disciplined bowling attack ensured a commanding position, setting the stage for a competitive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

