Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood Reveals Australia's Strategic Focus for Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-25

Ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series against India, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood discusses Australia's game plan targeting both seasoned players and newcomers. The series commences on November 22 in Perth and wraps up with the final Test in Sydney from January 3 to 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:21 IST
Josh Hazlewood Reveals Australia's Strategic Focus for Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-25
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Josh Hazlewood, Australia's right-arm seamer, has opened up about the team's strategy ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series against India. With a focus on seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as emerging talents, Hazlewood shared insights during an interview with Star Sports. The series kicks off on November 22 in Perth.

India has dominated recent Border-Gavaskar series, clinching victory in the last four encounters, including two consecutive wins on Australian soil. With 10 series wins in total, India stands ahead of Australia's five, with the latter's last victory back in the 2014-15 season and their most recent win in India in 2004-05.

Hazlewood emphasized that the team would primarily focus on newer players like Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, whom they haven't extensively faced in Test cricket. 'Our strategy remains simple: execute the basics well and adapt to conditions as they come,' Hazlewood remarked. The second Test in Adelaide will feature a day-night format, followed by matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, concluding the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024