Josh Hazlewood Reveals Australia's Strategic Focus for Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-25

Josh Hazlewood, Australia's right-arm seamer, has opened up about the team's strategy ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series against India. With a focus on seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as emerging talents, Hazlewood shared insights during an interview with Star Sports. The series kicks off on November 22 in Perth.

India has dominated recent Border-Gavaskar series, clinching victory in the last four encounters, including two consecutive wins on Australian soil. With 10 series wins in total, India stands ahead of Australia's five, with the latter's last victory back in the 2014-15 season and their most recent win in India in 2004-05.

Hazlewood emphasized that the team would primarily focus on newer players like Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, whom they haven't extensively faced in Test cricket. 'Our strategy remains simple: execute the basics well and adapt to conditions as they come,' Hazlewood remarked. The second Test in Adelaide will feature a day-night format, followed by matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, concluding the series.

