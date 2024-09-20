Max Verstappen Sanctioned for Swearing at Press Conference

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen faced disciplinary action on Friday for swearing during a news conference. The sport's governing body, the FIA, mandated that Verstappen should undertake some public interest work, although specifics are yet to be decided.

In the lead-up to Singapore's Grand Prix, Verstappen used an expletive while discussing his performance at Azerbaijan's recent qualifying session. He defended his choice of words by noting their common usage in his learning process of English. The FIA stewards emphasized that Verstappen, as a role model, should be more cautious with his public language.

Verstappen also argued against banning drivers from swearing, pointing out that other sports do not face similar scrutiny. This incident occurs amidst FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's criticism of excessive swearing in motorsport, a stance that has faced backlash, notably from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

