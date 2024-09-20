Max Verstappen Sanctioned for Swearing at Press Conference
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing during a news conference. The FIA decided he must perform 'public interest' work. Verstappen defended his language, saying it was commonplace where he learned English. He also criticized the focus on swearing in driver communications.
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen faced disciplinary action on Friday for swearing during a news conference. The sport's governing body, the FIA, mandated that Verstappen should undertake some public interest work, although specifics are yet to be decided.
In the lead-up to Singapore's Grand Prix, Verstappen used an expletive while discussing his performance at Azerbaijan's recent qualifying session. He defended his choice of words by noting their common usage in his learning process of English. The FIA stewards emphasized that Verstappen, as a role model, should be more cautious with his public language.
Verstappen also argued against banning drivers from swearing, pointing out that other sports do not face similar scrutiny. This incident occurs amidst FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's criticism of excessive swearing in motorsport, a stance that has faced backlash, notably from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen Assigned Public Interest Work After Swearing Incident