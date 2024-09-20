Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's Record for Most Runs in First 10 Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines on Friday by breaking legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs scored in the first 10 Test matches. This historic achievement came during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, with Jaiswal contributing 56 and 10 runs.

In 10 Test matches, Jaiswal has accumulated 1,094 runs, boasting an impressive average of 64.35, including three centuries, two of which were double centuries, and five fifties. His highest score remains 214*. Sunil Gavaskar had previously held the record with 978 runs at an average of over 65 in his first 10 Tests, securing four centuries and five fifties.

At the mere age of 22, Jaiswal joins the ranks of Indian cricket legends such as Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Dilip Sardesai by scoring over 600 runs in a Test series. Gavaskar, however, retains the record for most runs in a single Test series by an Indian, with 774 runs in his debut series against the West Indies in 1970-71.

In the ongoing match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field. India faced an early setback, finding themselves at 34/3. Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant's 62-run partnership partially revived the innings before the team was reduced to 144/6. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then built a 199-run partnership to take India to 376 in 91.2 overs. Hasan Mahmud emerged as Bangladesh's top bowler with 5/83.

During their first innings, Bangladesh struggled, with Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showing brief resistance. Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep led India's bowling attack, capturing crucial wickets. As of the end of day three, India stands at 81/3, leading by 308 runs, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)