Left Menu

Elite Soccer Stars Urged to Lead Change Amid Fixture Congestion Crisis

Pep Guardiola and elite soccer players, including Manchester City's Rodri, express growing concerns over the increasing number of games. Facing a congested schedule, players are considering strike action. The expanded Club World Cup and Champions League have intensified the strain, prompting calls for players to lead efforts for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:30 IST
Elite Soccer Stars Urged to Lead Change Amid Fixture Congestion Crisis
Rodri
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pep Guardiola and elite soccer players have voiced growing concerns about the increasing number of games, as the crowded fixture schedule threatens players' well-being. Manchester City's Rodri has hinted at potential strike action due to the mounting pressures.

The already congested fixture list will include an expanded Club World Cup next year, increasing physical and mental demands on players. The Champions League's new group stage format adds two more games, exacerbating the situation.

Prominent figures in the sport, such as Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, stress the need to listen to players and limit their appearances to ensure their well-being and maintain the quality of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024