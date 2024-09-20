Elite Soccer Stars Urged to Lead Change Amid Fixture Congestion Crisis

Pep Guardiola and elite soccer players have voiced growing concerns about the increasing number of games, as the crowded fixture schedule threatens players' well-being. Manchester City's Rodri has hinted at potential strike action due to the mounting pressures.

The already congested fixture list will include an expanded Club World Cup next year, increasing physical and mental demands on players. The Champions League's new group stage format adds two more games, exacerbating the situation.

Prominent figures in the sport, such as Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, stress the need to listen to players and limit their appearances to ensure their well-being and maintain the quality of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)