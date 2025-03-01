Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Eyes Early Return from Injury
Rodri, Ballon d'Or winner, is back in individual training after a severe knee injury. Despite undergoing surgery and original predictions of a season-end absence, Rodri is optimistic to return sooner. The 28-year-old is embracing recovery, focusing on positivity and personal improvement during his downtime.
Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September, is back to individual training, as showcased in a recent video released by Manchester City.
After a surgery following the injury sustained during a draw against Arsenal, Rodri was expected to be out for the season. However, the Spain international set a personal goal to return earlier and expressed hopes to play again this season, as revealed in November.
The video, shared on City's Instagram, captured the 28-year-old engaging in drills at the team's training grounds, underscoring his resolve to treat injuries as part of an athlete's life and focus on positivity and physical improvement during recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
