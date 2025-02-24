Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Former New York Yankees icon, Alex Rodriguez, mesmerized fans at Bucknell University by sinking a half-court shot during halftime, securing a $10,000 win for a student.

The celebrated 14-time All-Star showcased his flair at the Sojka Pavilion, causing the 4,000-strong audience to erupt in appreciation.

An ecstatic Rodríguez embraced Owen, a student, while converting him from a Philly to a Yankee supporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)