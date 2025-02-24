Left Menu

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankees star, thrilled a Bucknell University audience by making a half-court shot, earning a student named Owen $10,000. The event took place during a basketball game's halftime, and the excited crowd celebrated as Rodriguez converted Owen into a Yankee fan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 05:58 IST
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student
Alex Rodriguez

Former New York Yankees icon, Alex Rodriguez, mesmerized fans at Bucknell University by sinking a half-court shot during halftime, securing a $10,000 win for a student.

The celebrated 14-time All-Star showcased his flair at the Sojka Pavilion, causing the 4,000-strong audience to erupt in appreciation.

An ecstatic Rodríguez embraced Owen, a student, while converting him from a Philly to a Yankee supporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025