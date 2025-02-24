Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student
Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankees star, thrilled a Bucknell University audience by making a half-court shot, earning a student named Owen $10,000. The event took place during a basketball game's halftime, and the excited crowd celebrated as Rodriguez converted Owen into a Yankee fan.
