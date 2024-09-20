Rohit Sharma's Struggles Continue in First Test Against Bangladesh

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his poor run against Bangladesh, managing just single-digit scores in the first Test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 'Hitman' scored merely six and five in both innings, marking only his fourth instance of failing to reach double digits in both innings of a Test.

In four Tests and five innings against Bangladesh, Sharma has only amassed 44 runs at an average of 8.80, with his highest score being 21. However, his overall performance against Bangladesh across all formats tells a different story, boasting 1,307 runs in 34 matches and 35 innings at an average of 40.84, with three centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 137.

In the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, Sharma has been impressive, accumulating 711 runs at an average of 41.82, including three centuries and three fifties, with a top score of 131. In the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.

India's top order collapsed, leaving the team at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 off 118 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52) put together a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 off 133) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* off 117) formed a critical 199-run partnership, pushing India to 376 in 91.2 overs. Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh's bowling attack, claiming 5/83, while Taskin Ahmed took 3/55.

In their first innings, Bangladesh struggled to maintain momentum. Though Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) tried to resist, Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) dismantled their batting lineup. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. At the end of day three, India stood at 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) remaining unbeaten, leading by 308 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)