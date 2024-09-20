AICF 'Embarrassed' as Chess Olympiad Trophy Goes Missing, Replacement Ordered

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has found itself in a predicament as it filed a police complaint regarding the missing Chess Olympiad trophy from its office. The trophy in question was awarded to India for the best overall performance across open and women's divisions in the last edition of the tournament at home.

This incident occurred as the Indian men's team is on the cusp of winning gold in the ongoing 45th edition of the Olympiad in Budapest. AICF sources confirmed that the Gaprindashvili Trophy has gone missing, prompting the sports body to order a replacement and issue an apology.

'After we had received a request from FIDE for the trophy to be brought, we have been unable to trace it for over 30 days. As a result, we have filed an official police complaint, and an investigation will follow,' said AICF vice-president Anil Kumar Raizada. Despite the situation, the current edition of the Olympiad continues with 197 teams from 195 national federations competing. For India, the open team includes Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala, while the women's team features Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Tania Sachdev.

