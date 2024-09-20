Juicy Sports Highlights: Soto's X-rays, Ohtani's History, Dream’s Milestone

New York Yankees star Juan Soto will undergo precautionary X-rays on his left knee after a collision with a wall during Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Soto bruised his knee while making an impressive sliding catch in foul territory.

The New Jersey Devils have secured Dawson Mercer on a three-year extension worth $12 million. Mercer, the 22-year-old center, has played in all 82 games for three seasons and has accrued 131 career points.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has made MLB history by becoming the first player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season. His remarkable performance included a six-hit game and three home runs.

The New York Jets have placed defensive end Jermaine Johnson on injured reserve due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, ending his season. In response, they signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes and called up linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

Japan celebrated Shohei Ohtani's historic accomplishment as he became the first player in MLB to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases within a season, leading to widespread acclaim and government recognition.

Tina Charles of the Atlanta Dream became the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder by surpassing Sylvia Fowles' record. Charles now stands at 4,007 career rebounds.

Rick Nash has been appointed as the president of hockey operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team for which he previously set franchise records in goals, assists, and points.

Joel Embiid has signed a three-year, $193 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, making the total value of his five-year contract $301 million.

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers suffered an ankle injury against the Jets. Despite an initial return, his status for the second half remains uncertain.

The WNBA playoffs are set to begin on Sunday with four games, following the Atlanta Dream securing the final playoff spot and setting up a series against the New York Liberty.

