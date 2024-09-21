Left Menu

Race Against Time: Football Australia Scrambles for New Socceroos Coach

Football Australia is urgently seeking a new coach for the Socceroos following Graham Arnold's resignation. Chief executive James Johnson is confident a replacement will be found before October's World Cup qualifiers. Various local and international candidates are being considered, with Tony Popovic emerging as a favorite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:51 IST
Football Australia is racing against the clock to appoint a new Socceroos coach following the resignation of Graham Arnold. Chief executive James Johnson assured that a replacement will be secured before the World Cup qualifiers in October.

Arnold stepped down after the team's disappointing start in the third phase of 2026 World Cup qualifying. "We will look locally, but we also look globally," Johnson stated, emphasizing the organization's thorough market knowledge and planning capabilities.

Tony Popovic, who previously led Western Sydney Wanderers to the Asian Champions League title, has emerged as a leading candidate. Other names include John Aloisi and Kevin Muscat, though Muscat is unlikely to be available due to his commitments in the Chinese Super League.

Former Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard is also a potential candidate. The incoming coach will need to revitalize a struggling qualifying campaign, with Australia currently trailing in their group. Only the top two teams advance directly to the World Cup, adding urgency to the search.

Johnson highlighted that the qualification process is the longest Australia has ever faced, indicating that a fresh leadership could be beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

