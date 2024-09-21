Saint-Etienne's 8-0 Humiliation: Defender Petrot Labels Loss a 'Disgrace'

Saint-Etienne defender Leo Petrot denounced Friday's 8-0 loss at Nice as a 'disgrace' for the newly promoted Ligue 1 club.

The onslaught began with Dylan Batubinsika's fourth-minute own goal, followed by Nice doubling their lead three minutes later and Youssoufa Moukoko scoring twice to make the hosts the first French top-flight team this century to net six goals in the first half.

'There's no analysis. It's a disgrace what we did. We should be ashamed for ourselves, for our supporters, and for all the work we put in,' Petrot told DAZN after Saint-Etienne suffered their fourth loss in five league games this season. 'To concede eight goals, to be nonexistent in our state of mind and in duels. I don't know what to say.'

The win coincided with Nice's 120th anniversary celebrations, with head coach Franck Haise calling the result forever memorable. 'Matches with such scores do not happen often, if ever,' Haise said amid a festive atmosphere at Stade de Nice, as the hosts secured their second win in five Ligue 1 matches.

Petrot indicated Saint-Etienne aims to move past this result swiftly, with their next match at Nantes approaching on Sept. 29. 'We've got 10 days to work really hard... We'll be looking ahead to the next game very quickly,' Petrot said.

