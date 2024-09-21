Left Menu

India Sets Mammoth Target in Chennai Test

India declared their second innings at 287-4, setting a daunting target of 515 runs for Bangladesh in the first Test match held in Chennai. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant delivered remarkable centuries, while Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up two wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India declared their second innings at 287-4, putting forth a formidable target of 515 runs for Bangladesh in the opening Test match in Chennai.

Shubman Gill stood unbeaten with a score of 119, alongside Rishabh Pant who also notched a century with 109 runs.

Bangladesh's spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to claim two wickets, ending with figures of 2-103.

(With inputs from agencies.)

