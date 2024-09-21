India Sets Mammoth Target in Chennai Test

India declared their second innings at 287-4, putting forth a formidable target of 515 runs for Bangladesh in the opening Test match in Chennai.

Shubman Gill stood unbeaten with a score of 119, alongside Rishabh Pant who also notched a century with 109 runs.

Bangladesh's spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to claim two wickets, ending with figures of 2-103.

(With inputs from agencies.)