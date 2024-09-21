India Sets Mammoth Target in Chennai Test
India declared their second innings at 287-4, setting a daunting target of 515 runs for Bangladesh in the first Test match held in Chennai. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant delivered remarkable centuries, while Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up two wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
India declared their second innings at 287-4, putting forth a formidable target of 515 runs for Bangladesh in the opening Test match in Chennai.
Shubman Gill stood unbeaten with a score of 119, alongside Rishabh Pant who also notched a century with 109 runs.
Bangladesh's spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to claim two wickets, ending with figures of 2-103.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Urges Swift Resolution of Teesta Water Dispute
Yashasvi Jaiswal Praises Bangladesh Ahead of India Series
Yashasvi Jaiswal Highlights Importance of Domestic Tournaments Ahead of Bangladesh Series
Millions impacted by ‘catastrophic and massive floods’ in Bangladesh
MHA Committee Reviews Indo-Bangladesh Border Security and Safety Measures