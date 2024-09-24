Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions AITA Election amid Allegations

The Delhi High Court has asked the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to respond to a petition challenging its upcoming election, claiming violation of the Sports Code. The court has issued notice to AITA and the Centre, stating that election results will hinge on the pending plea, while directing non-publication of the results.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the position of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on a petition challenging its upcoming elections, which are reportedly in violation of the Sports Code.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a notice to the sports body and the Centre based on the plea filed by former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman and doubles player Purav Raja. The court stated that the election results would be contingent upon the outcome of the petition.

Although the court did not stay the elections, it directed that the election results, scheduled for September 28, should not be published. Petitioners' counsel argued that AITA was conducting the election in a 'clandestine manner' and in direct violation of the Sports Code and high court decisions.

The court instructed the petitioners to include the election's Returning Officer in the proceedings and asked the respondents to file their replies. If the election is found violating the Code, the newly elected office bearers will not be allowed to assume their roles, and an independent entity may be appointed instead.

The case will be heard next on October 14.

