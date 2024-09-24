BAI Rewards Medal-Winning Para Shuttlers with Rs 50 Lakh

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) declared on Tuesday a total reward of Rs 50 lakh for para shuttlers who clinched medals at the Paris Paralympics last month.

Indian para shuttlers secured five medals, comprising one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes at the Paris Games. Nitesh Kumar, who won the prestigious gold in the men's Singles SL3 category, will receive Rs 15 lakh, while silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (women's singles SU5) will each be awarded Rs 10 lakh.

Bronze medalists Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (women's singles SH6 category) will each receive Rs 7.5 lakh. Thulasimathi, Manisha, and Nithya made history as the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics.

BAI Secretary-General Sanjay Mishra said, "Indian para-badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage, and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognize their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics. BAI is committed to developing and promoting para-badminton across the country, and helping these players achieve much more success and many more initiatives to develop para-badminton are being undertaken."

Recognizing the tight tournament schedule, BAI plans a virtual interaction session with these players to congratulate them and to understand their needs for continued development.

