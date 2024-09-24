Left Menu

Cameron Green's Opening Role Hinges on Steve Smith's Batting Position in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green stated his potential role as an opener in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will depend on Steve Smith's batting position. The series against India begins on November 22, with Smith looking to secure his place as an opener. The decision remains with the selectors.

Cameron Green. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has indicated that his position as an opener during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy may hinge on where Steve Smith opts to bat. The series, set to kick off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth, poses a crucial juncture for both players.

Steve Smith, who ranks as the ninth-highest run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar series, has had a mixed run since stepping into the opener role following David Warner's retirement. Smith has averaged 28.50 in four Tests as an opener, prompting discussions around his potential return to batting at number four.

The uncertainty extends to Australia's batting order. Green emphasized his willingness to adapt, stating on Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, 'Steve has earned the right to bat wherever he wants. I am happy to move around him.' Green also noted that opening could affect his bowling, a consideration for selectors. The series will proceed with a day-night Test in Adelaide, followed by matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and concluding in Sydney on January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

