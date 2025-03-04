Left Menu

India vs Australia: Tension Rises in Champions Trophy Semifinal

In the Champions Trophy semifinal, India is chasing a target of 265 set by Australia. After 15 overs, India is 75 for 2. Notable performances include Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been dismissed. Australia's Steve Smith led with 73 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:32 IST
India vs Australia: Tension Rises in Champions Trophy Semifinal
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India is locked in a tense battle against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Chasing a target of 265, India has scored 75 for 2 after 15 overs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are currently at the crease, striving to build a strong partnership for their team.

Australia, having been dismissed for a competitive 264 in 49.3 overs, saw pivotal contributions from captain Steve Smith with 73 runs and Alex Carey with 61. The Australian innings was dismantled by incisive bowling spells from India's Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets, and impressive performances by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma was India's primary scorer with 28 runs before falling to Cooper Connolly, while Shubman Gill was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis for 8. As the match progresses, all eyes remain on the Indian duo to steer their team closer to the target in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025