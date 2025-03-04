India vs Australia: Tension Rises in Champions Trophy Semifinal

India is locked in a tense battle against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Chasing a target of 265, India has scored 75 for 2 after 15 overs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are currently at the crease, striving to build a strong partnership for their team.

Australia, having been dismissed for a competitive 264 in 49.3 overs, saw pivotal contributions from captain Steve Smith with 73 runs and Alex Carey with 61. The Australian innings was dismantled by incisive bowling spells from India's Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets, and impressive performances by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma was India's primary scorer with 28 runs before falling to Cooper Connolly, while Shubman Gill was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis for 8. As the match progresses, all eyes remain on the Indian duo to steer their team closer to the target in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)