Thrilling Showdown: India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal

In a high-stakes encounter at the Champions Trophy semifinal, India and Australia faced off with formidable performances. The Australian innings came to a close at 264 runs, setting a thrilling stage for the contest.

Leading Australia's charge, Steven Smith notched up an impressive 73, backed by Alex Carey's 61. However, India's bowling unit had the upper hand as Mohammed Shami spearheaded the attack with three wickets, causing pivotal breakthroughs.

Other notable bowling performances came from Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, contributing two wickets each, to dent Australia's batting efforts substantially. The fall of wickets at crucial intervals defined the tightly contested match.

(With inputs from agencies.)