Thrilling Showdown: India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal

The semifinal clash of the Champions Trophy between India and Australia witnessed an intense battle, with India restricting Australia to 264 runs. Steven Smith top-scored with 73, while Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three crucial wickets.

Updated: 04-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:08 IST
In a high-stakes encounter at the Champions Trophy semifinal, India and Australia faced off with formidable performances. The Australian innings came to a close at 264 runs, setting a thrilling stage for the contest.

Leading Australia's charge, Steven Smith notched up an impressive 73, backed by Alex Carey's 61. However, India's bowling unit had the upper hand as Mohammed Shami spearheaded the attack with three wickets, causing pivotal breakthroughs.

Other notable bowling performances came from Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, contributing two wickets each, to dent Australia's batting efforts substantially. The fall of wickets at crucial intervals defined the tightly contested match.

