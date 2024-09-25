Allegations Fly as France Faces Match-Fixing Claims in Futsal World Cup
France dismisses match-fixing claims after a 4-1 defeat to Iran in the Futsal World Cup, leading to an easier draw. Both teams had already qualified, but the match angered various football figures. France and Iran now face Thailand and Morocco, respectively, in the last 16.
Updated: 25-09-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:41 IST
France has dismissed allegations of match-fixing after their 4-1 defeat to Iran at the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, a result that saw them move into a more favorable draw.
The match featured a slow first half, but Iran quickly dominated after France's soft opening goal concession in the second half, sparking outrage from other teams.
Thailand coach Miguel Rodrigo criticized both teams for their lack of sportsmanship, while retired Brazilian star Falcao called the match a disrespect to the World Cup. Both France and Iran now prepare for their last 16 matches against Thailand and Morocco, respectively.
