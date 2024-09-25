Allegations Fly as France Faces Match-Fixing Claims in Futsal World Cup

France has dismissed allegations of match-fixing after their 4-1 defeat to Iran at the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, a result that saw them move into a more favorable draw.

The match featured a slow first half, but Iran quickly dominated after France's soft opening goal concession in the second half, sparking outrage from other teams.

Thailand coach Miguel Rodrigo criticized both teams for their lack of sportsmanship, while retired Brazilian star Falcao called the match a disrespect to the World Cup. Both France and Iran now prepare for their last 16 matches against Thailand and Morocco, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)