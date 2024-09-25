Rishabh Pant Re-enters Top 10 ICC Test Rankings, Ashwin and Jadeja Dominate

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a triumphant return to the top 10 among batters in the ICC Test Rankings issued on Wednesday. Pant's sensational century in the second innings against Bangladesh in Chennai propelled him to the sixth position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 751 rating points, advanced to fifth, thanks to his half-century in the first innings. Rohit Sharma dropped five places to 10th, while Virat Kohli slid down five spots to 12th after a lackluster performance in Chennai, scoring only 6 and 17 runs.

Shubman Gill's century took him up five spots to 14th. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained second among bowlers with 854 points, closely trailing Ravichandran Ashwin's 871 points. Jadeja moved to sixth. Ashwin and Jadeja continue to dominate the all-rounder rankings with 475 and 370 points, respectively.

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, now eighth among bowlers, stood out with a nine-wicket haul against New Zealand. Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva also climbed up in the rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)