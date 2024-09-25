Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Re-enters Top 10 ICC Test Rankings, Ashwin and Jadeja Dominate

Rishabh Pant rejoins the top 10 ICC Test Rankings, joined by significant moves from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah. Ashwin and Jadeja continue to lead all-rounder rankings, while Prabath Jayasuriya makes notable strides in bowling. Many Indian and Sri Lankan players shifted positions following recent Test matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:10 IST
Rishabh Pant Re-enters Top 10 ICC Test Rankings, Ashwin and Jadeja Dominate
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a triumphant return to the top 10 among batters in the ICC Test Rankings issued on Wednesday. Pant's sensational century in the second innings against Bangladesh in Chennai propelled him to the sixth position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 751 rating points, advanced to fifth, thanks to his half-century in the first innings. Rohit Sharma dropped five places to 10th, while Virat Kohli slid down five spots to 12th after a lackluster performance in Chennai, scoring only 6 and 17 runs.

Shubman Gill's century took him up five spots to 14th. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained second among bowlers with 854 points, closely trailing Ravichandran Ashwin's 871 points. Jadeja moved to sixth. Ashwin and Jadeja continue to dominate the all-rounder rankings with 475 and 370 points, respectively.

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, now eighth among bowlers, stood out with a nine-wicket haul against New Zealand. Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva also climbed up in the rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024