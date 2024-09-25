Left Menu

Rodri's Knee Injury Sends Shockwaves Through Manchester City's Premier League Campaign

Manchester City's midfielder Rodri suffered a ligament injury in his right knee and will consult a specialist in Spain. The injury is a significant setback for the team, as Rodri has been crucial to their success. Coach Pep Guardiola confirmed that Rodri will be out for a long time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:27 IST
Rodri's Knee Injury Sends Shockwaves Through Manchester City's Premier League Campaign
Rodri

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri has suffered a ligament injury in his right knee and will be consulting a specialist in Spain to gauge the full extent of its severity, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Spain international limped off the pitch in the first half of City's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Following City's League Cup win over Watford on Tuesday, coach Pep Guardiola said the midfielder will be out for a 'long time'. 'Manchester City can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee,' City said in a statement.

'The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.'

Rodri, named the best player at this year's European Championship, which he won with Spain, has been key to Guardiola's success at the helm of the Premier League champions. Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has played 174 Premier League games for the club and has finished on the losing side only 19 times in that period, with 129 wins.

His absence will be a blow to City, who are looking to win a fifth straight Premier League title this season and are top of the standings with 13 points from five games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024