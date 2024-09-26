Liverpool and Arsenal Dominate League Cup Matches

Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup with a resounding 5-1 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday at Anfield. The holders were propelled by two goals each from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

West Ham initially took the lead when a corner kick deflected off Jarell Quansah for an own goal. However, Liverpool responded swiftly with Jota equalizing just four minutes later by heading in Federico Chiesa's volley. Jota netted his second goal in the 49th minute, capitalizing on a reverse pass from Curtis Jones.

Liverpool further secured their lead in the 74th minute when Mohamed Salah scored from a rebound off Alexis Mac Allister's shot. Gakpo sealed the win with goals in the 90th and 93rd minutes. Last season, Liverpool claimed a record 10th League Cup title under manager Juergen Klopp, who stepped down at the end of the campaign.

In the evening's other League Cup match, Arsenal triumphed over Bolton Wanderers 5-1. Ethan Nwaneri, making his first start for the Gunners, scored twice. Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz also found the back of the net, with Aaron Collins scoring Bolton's lone goal.

