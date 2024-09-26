Left Menu

Liverpool and Arsenal Dominate League Cup Matches

Liverpool cruised to a 5-1 victory over West Ham United, advancing to the fourth round of the League Cup led by two goals each from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo. Arsenal also secured a 5-1 win, defeating Bolton Wanderers with goals from Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:36 IST
Liverpool and Arsenal Dominate League Cup Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup with a resounding 5-1 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday at Anfield. The holders were propelled by two goals each from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

West Ham initially took the lead when a corner kick deflected off Jarell Quansah for an own goal. However, Liverpool responded swiftly with Jota equalizing just four minutes later by heading in Federico Chiesa's volley. Jota netted his second goal in the 49th minute, capitalizing on a reverse pass from Curtis Jones.

Liverpool further secured their lead in the 74th minute when Mohamed Salah scored from a rebound off Alexis Mac Allister's shot. Gakpo sealed the win with goals in the 90th and 93rd minutes. Last season, Liverpool claimed a record 10th League Cup title under manager Juergen Klopp, who stepped down at the end of the campaign.

In the evening's other League Cup match, Arsenal triumphed over Bolton Wanderers 5-1. Ethan Nwaneri, making his first start for the Gunners, scored twice. Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz also found the back of the net, with Aaron Collins scoring Bolton's lone goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024