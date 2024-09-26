Left Menu

Hull's Injury Sidelines Him from Pakistan Test Tour

England fast bowler Josh Hull will miss the upcoming test tour in Pakistan due to a thigh injury he sustained during his test debut against Sri Lanka. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced he will also miss the ongoing one-day series against Australia. No replacement has been named.

England fast bowler Josh Hull will miss the test tour of Pakistan due to a thigh injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Hull was ruled out of the ongoing one-day series against Australia due to the injury he sustained during his test debut against Sri Lanka this month.

England will not call up a replacement for Hull. The three-test series against Pakistan starts in Multan on Oct. 7.

