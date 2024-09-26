Hull's Injury Sidelines Him from Pakistan Test Tour

England fast bowler Josh Hull will miss the test tour of Pakistan due to a thigh injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Hull was ruled out of the ongoing one-day series against Australia due to the injury he sustained during his test debut against Sri Lanka this month.

England will not call up a replacement for Hull. The three-test series against Pakistan starts in Multan on Oct. 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)