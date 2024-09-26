Kamindu Mendis Breaks Record with Consecutive Fifty-Plus Scores in Test Cricket

Kamindu Mendis' extraordinary run in Test cricket shows no signs of slowing down, as he notched yet another half-century, making it eight consecutive scores of fifty or more in Test cricket, according to the ICC. This achievement sets a new record; no other player has managed fifty-plus scores in each of their first eight Test matches.

Batting at No. 5 in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle, Mendis once again displayed stellar form. Supported by Angelo Mathews at the other end, Mendis was the dominant force in their partnership, reaching his half-century in just 53 balls.

This aggressive approach complemented Dinesh Chandimal's earlier century, which had already placed Sri Lanka in a commanding position. Mendis' consistency has been a defining feature of his Test career so far. His unprecedented string of fifty-plus scores underscores his reliability and skill at the crease.

Previously, Pakistan's Saud Shakeel held the record for fifty-plus scores in his first seven Test matches. By the end of the day's play, Sri Lanka had amassed 306/3, with Mathews and Mendis involved in an unbeaten stand of 85 runs.

This dominant performance further solidifies Sri Lanka's strong position in the ICC World Test Championship series, following their win at the same venue earlier in the week, which gave them a 1-0 lead. Mendis' remarkable consistency and ability to deliver under pressure continue to be a significant asset for Sri Lanka as they strive for success in the Test arena.

In the first Test, Mendis scored his fourth Test century in his seventh Test match, racking up 114 off 173 deliveries against New Zealand at Galle. Promoted to no. 5 after his excellent form in England, Mendis scored centuries in Sylhet twice, Manchester, and Galle, considering this his most special achievement.

Mendis, who made 61 on his Test debut against Australia in 2022, hit top gear against Bangladesh earlier this year, scoring 102 in Sylhet's first innings and a stunning 164 in the second, followed by an unbeaten 92 in Chattogram.

Against England, he made 113 at Old Trafford, added 74 at Lord's, and concluded with 64 at The Oval, helping Sri Lanka win a Test match on English soil for the first time in a decade. Mendis has moved up three spots to 16th in the Test batting rankings. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)