Mohammed Raheel Reflects on Historic Win at Asian Champions Trophy

Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Mohammed Raheel has reflected on his memorable experience at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China. In his first appearance at the prestigious tournament, Raheel played a pivotal role in India's victorious campaign, which culminated in a 1-0 win over hosts China in the final.

Raheel expressed his gratitude for being part of the Indian squad, describing the opportunity as a significant milestone in his career. 'I'm incredibly grateful for the chance to compete in my first Hero Asian Champions Trophy. Initially, I was both nervous and excited, but once on the field, it was all about focusing on my performance and contributing to the team. This experience taught me much about the game, teamwork, and resilience,' he said in a statement from Hockey India.

One highlight for Raheel was the clash against archrivals Pakistan, a match that generated immense excitement. India won 2-1 in a tense encounter. 'Playing against Pakistan was unique and thrilling. The energy was electric from the first whistle. Despite the intensity and aggression, we were confident and prepared. Beating Pakistan in such a crucial game was incredibly satisfying,' Raheel added.

Reflecting on winning the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, Raheel described it as a moment he would never forget. 'Defending our title and winning all our matches, including the nail-biting final against China, was beyond words. There's no greater pride than winning a medal for India, and doing so in my first Asian Champions Trophy makes it even more special,' he further added.

Notably, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, achieving dominant victories in the league stage and comfortably defeating Korea 4-1 in the semi-finals to set up the final showdown against China. (ANI)

