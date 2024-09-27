Franchise Cricket's Impact on Zimbabwe's Rise in International Cricket

The skill development of players from lower-ranked nations has significantly benefited from franchise cricket, says Zimbabwe's T20 captain Sikandar Raza.

Despite Zimbabwe's full ICC membership since 1992, recent years have seen Ireland and Afghanistan outrank them in white-ball formats. Zimbabwe's absence in the last two ICC 50-over World Cups and suspension due to governmental interference in their cricket board further hampered their progress.

However, the last two years have marked a resurgence. Raza attributes this to player's involvement in international franchise leagues, including Zimbabwe's Zim Afro T10. Raza, who has played in over 10 countries, states that playing abroad boosts their confidence more than domestic matches. "Franchise cricket has narrowed the gap with international cricket, improving the skill levels of lower-ranked nations," Raza told Reuters.

Despite challenges such as a small player pool in a population of 14 million, Raza remains optimistic. He highlighted the importance of Test cricket and praised England's decision to pay touring fees, urging other top nations to follow. "Real growth happens through Test cricket," he said, appreciating India's consistent support for Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)