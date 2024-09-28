South Africa Triumphs with Stellar Performances from Rickelton and Hendricks
Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks led South Africa to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in a Twenty20 match. Rickelton scored a career-best 75, and Hendricks added his 16th T20 fifty. Ireland initially looked strong but collapsed in the final over, losing three wickets to medium-pacer Patrick Kruger’s career-best 4-27.
In a thrilling Twenty20 match, Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks spearheaded South Africa's victory over Ireland with an eight-wicket triumph.
Rickelton achieved a career-best score of 75, while Hendricks secured his 16th T20 fifty, propelling South Africa to 178-2 in the 18th over in response to Ireland's 171-8..
Ireland seemed poised to surpass 180 runs but faltered in the final over, losing three wickets to Patrick Kruger, who recorded a career-best 4-27. Despite a strong start from Ross Adair and Curtis Campher, Ireland's total proved insufficient.
(With inputs from agencies.)
