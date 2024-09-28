FIFA Suspends Emiliano Martínez for Two Match Ban in World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina's soccer association (AFA) has revealed that FIFA has handed down a two-match suspension to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The ban spans October's South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia.

FIFA's disciplinary committee sanctioned Martínez due to unspecified incidents in recent qualifying games against Chile and Colombia. Notably, following a 3-0 victory over Chile, Martínez made an obscene gesture with the Copa America trophy. Additionally, he struck a cameraman after a 2-1 loss to Colombia in Barranquilla.

The AFA has expressed its strong disagreement with FIFA's ruling. Currently, Argentina leads the qualifying rounds with 18 points, ahead of Colombia and Uruguay.

