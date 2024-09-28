FIFA Suspends Emiliano Martínez for Two Match Ban in World Cup Qualifiers

Left Menu

Argentina's soccer association (AFA) announced that FIFA has suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia in October. The suspension follows incidents in matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month. AFA disagrees with the decision.

2024-09-28
Argentina's soccer association (AFA) has revealed that FIFA has handed down a two-match suspension to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The ban spans October's South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia.

FIFA's disciplinary committee sanctioned Martínez due to unspecified incidents in recent qualifying games against Chile and Colombia. Notably, following a 3-0 victory over Chile, Martínez made an obscene gesture with the Copa America trophy. Additionally, he struck a cameraman after a 2-1 loss to Colombia in Barranquilla.

The AFA has expressed its strong disagreement with FIFA's ruling. Currently, Argentina leads the qualifying rounds with 18 points, ahead of Colombia and Uruguay.

