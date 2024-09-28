Christian Pulisic Shines in AC Milan's Dominant Victory

Christian Pulisic continued his impressive performance as AC Milan netted three goals in rapid succession to secure a 3-0 victory against Lecce in the Italian league.

Álvaro Morata initiated the scoring with a header from Theo Hernandez's free kick after 38 minutes. Hernandez then received a pass from Rafael Leão, scoring from a tight angle just two minutes later. Pulisic made it 3-0 shortly before halftime.

This goal marks the American's fifth in seven games this season, taking his tally of goals and assists to 32 since joining Milan, the highest in Serie A.

Despite a red card for Davide Bartesaghi with 10 minutes left, Lecce failed to capitalize. The win places Milan at the top of the league with 11 points, while Lecce remains fourth from bottom with just one win and five points from six games.

(With inputs from agencies.)