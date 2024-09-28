Brisbane Lions Triumphs in AFL Grand Final
In a spectacular display, the Brisbane Lions defeated the Sydney Swans by a comfortable 60 points in the AFL grand final held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The team lifted the premiership cup in front of a massive crowd of 100,013 spectators, marking their first title since 2003.
Maintaining a lead at every break, Brisbane showcased their dominance, leaving Sydney shell-shocked. The Queenslanders capitalized on their possession advantage, especially highlighted when Eric Hipwood scored a remarkable goal from the boundary under challenging wind conditions.
Chris Fagan, the 63-year-old coach of Brisbane, became the oldest to secure a grand final victory. The team reached the final through hard-fought victories in sudden-death playoffs, overcoming Carlton, Greater Western Sydney, and Geelong, demonstrating resilience and impeccable form.
