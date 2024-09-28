Left Menu

Brisbane Lions Triumphs in AFL Grand Final

The Brisbane Lions defeated the Sydney Swans by 60 points in the AFL grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This victory marks Brisbane's first title since 2003 and their fourth since 1990. Coach Chris Fagan became the oldest coach to win a grand final at age 63.

Updated: 28-09-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:52 IST
In a spectacular display, the Brisbane Lions defeated the Sydney Swans by a comfortable 60 points in the AFL grand final held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The team lifted the premiership cup in front of a massive crowd of 100,013 spectators, marking their first title since 2003.

Maintaining a lead at every break, Brisbane showcased their dominance, leaving Sydney shell-shocked. The Queenslanders capitalized on their possession advantage, especially highlighted when Eric Hipwood scored a remarkable goal from the boundary under challenging wind conditions.

Chris Fagan, the 63-year-old coach of Brisbane, became the oldest to secure a grand final victory. The team reached the final through hard-fought victories in sudden-death playoffs, overcoming Carlton, Greater Western Sydney, and Geelong, demonstrating resilience and impeccable form.

