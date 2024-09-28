Bagnaia Wins Dramatic Indonesia GP Sprint to Close Gap on Martin

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia triumphed in the sprint race at the Indonesia Grand Prix, securing vital points in the world championship standings. The Ducati rider's victory came after Jorge Martin, who held pole position, crashed in the first lap, granting Bagnaia the lead.

Bagnaia aggressively moved up from fourth to second and capitalized on Martin's misfortune, ultimately finishing ahead of teammate Enea Bastianini and Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez. Marquez, despite crashing twice in qualifying, showed resilience to finish in the top three.

Marco Bezzecchi, initially in second, slipped to fourth following a near-collision with Bagnaia. Martin's crash relegated him to 10th place, adding drama to the championship race. Bagnaia's win narrows the points gap, intensifying the competition ahead of Sunday's main race.

(With inputs from agencies.)