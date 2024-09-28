Left Menu

Bagnaia Wins Dramatic Indonesia GP Sprint to Close Gap on Martin

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory in the sprint race at the Indonesia Grand Prix, closing the gap on Jorge Martin in the world championship standings. Martin, who had taken pole, crashed early, allowing Bagnaia to seize the lead and win. The victory brings Bagnaia to 329 points, just 12 behind Martin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:03 IST
Bagnaia Wins Dramatic Indonesia GP Sprint to Close Gap on Martin
Francesco Bagnaia

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia triumphed in the sprint race at the Indonesia Grand Prix, securing vital points in the world championship standings. The Ducati rider's victory came after Jorge Martin, who held pole position, crashed in the first lap, granting Bagnaia the lead.

Bagnaia aggressively moved up from fourth to second and capitalized on Martin's misfortune, ultimately finishing ahead of teammate Enea Bastianini and Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez. Marquez, despite crashing twice in qualifying, showed resilience to finish in the top three.

Marco Bezzecchi, initially in second, slipped to fourth following a near-collision with Bagnaia. Martin's crash relegated him to 10th place, adding drama to the championship race. Bagnaia's win narrows the points gap, intensifying the competition ahead of Sunday's main race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024